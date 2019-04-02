NASCAR Cup: Wood Brothers Racing hauler wrecks

during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil Oil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 3, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

By AMANDA VINCENT

A Wood Brothers Racing tractor trailer was en route from Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth to the team’s race shop in Mooresville, N.C., was involved in an auto accident in Birmingham, Ala., on Monday morning. The team, with driver Paul Menard, competed in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at TMS on Sunday.

“Car lost control and came back across all the traffic,” a tweet from one of Wood Brothers Racing’s truck drivers (@TruckerMagic) read.

There were no injuries.

“We can confirm that our team’s race hauler was involved in an accident in Birmingham, as it was returning to Mooresville from Ft. Worth,” a Wood Brothers Racing spokesperson told NBC Sports. There were no injuries and our transportation team was not at fault. The tractor was the only piece of equipment damaged.”

The tractor trailer was not hauling the car Menard drove to a 19th-place finish, one lap down, Sunday. Instead, that car was one of six taken by NASCAR after the race for wind-tunnel testing.

