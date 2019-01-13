NASCAR Cup: Wood Brothers Racing makes statement regarding Glen Wood’s health

on January 20, 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

By AMANDA VINCENT

Amid speculation on social media regarding the poor health of Wood Brothers Racing co-founder, NASCAR Hall of Famer and former driver Glen Wood, Wood Brothers Racing issued the following statement:

“We want to thank everyone for their messages of concern and support. As was mentioned yesterday, our Pa (Glenn Wood) isn’t in the best of health at present. He’s at home resting and we again just wanted to thank everyone for their kind words. It means the world to us!”

Wood is 93 years old. He missed his first Daytona 500 last February, Prior to the 2018 edition of the race that is now the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season-opener, Wood had been in attendance for every Daytona 500 since the first in 1959. His attendance at Daytona, though, actually dates back to 1947, predating NASCAR, when races were held on a beach/road course.

The 2019 Daytona 500 is scheduled for Feb. 17.

