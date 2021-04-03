NASCAR Cup: Wood Brothers Racing matriarch passes away

By AMANDA VINCENT

Bernece Wood, matriarch of Wood Brothers Racing and widow of NASCAR Hall of Famer Glen Wood, passed away at the age of 90 on March 20, 2021. Her death was a result of natural causes, according to the family.

“We often times are told how incredible it is that our family all gets along,” a tweet from race team’s account (@WoodBrothers21) Tuesday, written by Wood’s grandson Jon Wood, read. “We owe the credit to family matriarch Bernece Wood so it’s with profound sadness that we had to say goodbye to her today. These things are never easy and we all experience grief, but it’s still hard. The indisputable fact is that everything our team stands for and has stood for are the values that originated from her and my grandpa Glenn. Plz keep Eddie, Len and Kim in your thoughts.”

Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest team still competing in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team fields the No. 21 Ford driven by Matt DiBenedetto.

Glen Wood passed away in 2019. Bernece and Glen Wood were married 68 years.

Bernece was a native of Charity, Va. She is survived by two sons, Eddie and Len Wood, and a daughter, Kim Wood.

“On behalf of the entire NASCAR Hall of Fame team, I would like to offer our most sincere condolences to Eddie, Len, Kim and the entire Wood family on the passing of Bernece Wood,” NASCAR Hall of Fame Executive Director Winston Kelley said. “Ms. Bernece — as she was affectionately known throughout the NASCAR industry — was so much more than the wife of NASCAR Hall of Fame Inductee Glen Wood and matriarch of the Wood family. She was truly the family’s rock and north star. She was a very active and integral part of NASCAR’s longest continuously operating team, as she could be found daily at the Wood Brothers Museum in Stuart, Va., welcoming guests with her ever-present smile, charm and hospitality. In addition to being a loving and devoted wife to Glen, she was an incredible mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. The respect and love she had for her family and they for her is matched only by the respect and love the NASCAR industry has for this truly special and remarkable lady. Ms. Bernece will be dearly missed, but her legacy and the impact she had on so many will live in our hearts and minds forever.”

