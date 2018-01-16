NASCAR Cup: Wood Brothers Racing races with charter in 2018

By AMANDA VINCENT

Wood Brothers Racing has obtained control of a charter for its No. 21 Ford to be driven by Paul Menard in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2018. The charter comes through a partnership with Go FAS Racing owner Archie St. Hilaire.

“This Charter is a game-changing step for Wood Brothers Racing, Wood Brothers Racing co-owner Len Wood said. “It’s the critical piece needed to thrive as a top owner in our sport. We have been fortunate enough to have extremely fast cars and are blessed with the best sponsors in NASCAR. Pair that with our support from Ford and nearly every piece is in place. Last year, we leased a Charter from Archie. We’ve really come to appreciate working with him and his son Mason and I think everyone has benefited tremendously from this relationship. For 2018 and beyond, we’ve taken it a step further and entered into a partnership, and we think it will be a rewarding endeavor for everyone involved.”

Although Wood Brothers Racing gains control of the charter, it is still listed as being owned by Hilaire. WBR leased the charter last season. NASCAR rules only allow one-year leases of charters, and a single charter may only be leased once every five years.

Go FAS Racing fields the No. 32 Ford that was driven by Matt DiBenedetto last season. That race team has not announced whether or not it has made arrangements for the No. 32 team to race as a chartered team in 2018. Charters guarantee starting positions in all races throughout the season. There are 36 charters in play in the Cup Series.

NASCAR initially distributed charters ahead of the 2016 season to the top-performing 36 full-time teams in the series. In the season’s immediately preceding charter issuance, Wood Brothers Racing only fielded the No. 21 on a part-time basis, and therefore, did not receive a charter. The No. 21 team has raced full-time since 2016.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).