NASCAR Daytona 500 betting lines

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 07: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, Tyler Reddick, driver of the #8 BetMGM Chevrolet, Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota, and Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 07, 2021 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

SUBMITTED ARTICLE

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series kicks off in a big way with the granddaddy of them all, the Daytona 500, as the opening salvo in what will be a 36-race schedule. Last season saw an upset when Michael McDowell took the checkered flag but it is all shiny and new in ’22.

Let’s discuss some of this year’s participants and the accompanying odds when the fastest stock cars in the world take the oval on February 20th at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Denny Hamlin (+650) – It is hard not to make Denny Hamlin the favorite in a race that he has already won three times before. That’s right, the 41-year-old Tampa native has taken home the hardware at Daytona in 2016, 2019, and 2020 but those three wins still leave him far behind the legendary Richard Petty with seven Daytona 500 trophies on his mantle.

Hamlin has never won a NASCAR Cup and he hasn’t always been a fan favorite, often irking fans of other drivers with his antics. But Hamlin doesn’t concern himself with what the fans think as he stated, “Rather be booed than ignored. The moment you’re ignored, it’s bad news. You’re on your way out. … It’s just fuel for me. My tank is absolutely full with motivation.”

Ryan Blaney (+1000) – The 27-year-old Blaney is an all-or-nothing driver. He is either in it to win it or falls out of contention in spectacular fashion, via crashing out or blowing an engine. In his seven Daytona 500 appearances, he has finished in the top 10 on three occasions. In his four other performances, he placed 19th or lower. Blaney finished seventh in the NASCAR Cup standings in 2021 and is poised for a big year in 2022.

Chase Elliot (+1300) – The 2020 NASCAR Cup champ is back in the ring to take another swing at the Daytona 500 after falling short last year to Michael McDowell and coming second. The race was overshadowed by a Joey Logano wreck caused by Brad Keselowski giving him a tap that turned into a chaotic free-for-all. The caution flag ended the race as it was the final lap and McDowell was the beneficiary as his car emerged first with Elliot tailing right behind.

McDowell is a long shot to repeat but you can get a Caesars sportsbook bonus if you sign up for an account and get down on the Daytona 500, or any other sporting event that catches your eye. Caesars is one of the most recognized and trusted names in the gambling business and the online platform is state-of-the-art and cutting edge. See for yourself and get the odds on all of the drivers at this year’s Daytona 500!

Joey Logano (+1450) – The man who was in prime position to win the 500 last year will want to get his just due this year as Joey Logano is looking to repeat as a two-time champion from his winning performance in 2015. After the race last year, Logano was asked about the crash and the ensuing chaos.

“Pandemonium, I guess. Chaos struck. (Keselowski) kept trying to back up, trying to get a run. I was trying to back up to him to keep the runs from being too big and just, I guess he got to the back of (McDowell) and it ended up being a really big run coming at me and it seemed like we all just collided in one spot. It’s a real bummer that none of the Penske cars won, but at least a Ford won and I’m really happy for McDowell.

“I hate that we didn’t win with our Shell/Pennzoil Mustang. I feel like we had a great shot being where we were and leading on the last lap, but if we couldn’t win, I’m really happy to see McDowell win this thing. He’s a great guy, a great person, a good leader in life and has helped me a lot in my life, so it’s very cool to see him win the Daytona 500.”

Brad Keselowski (+1500) – The 2012 NASCAR Cup champ was the spark that lit the fuse last year and he will try to redeem himself this year and capture what would be his first Daytona 500 victory.

After the spectacular wreck that was touched off by his bump of Logano, the 37-year-old Michigan native had this to say, “I had a big run down the backstretch and wanted to make the pass to win the Daytona 500 and it ended up really bad. I don’t feel like I made a mistake, but I can’t drive everybody else’s car, so frustrating.

“The Discount Tire Ford was not the fastest, but (crew chief) Jeremy Bullins and the whole team did a great job of keeping us in position, and right then we were in position. It’s exactly where I want to be running second on the last lap at Daytona with this package and had the run, made the move and it didn’t work out.”