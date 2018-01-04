NASCAR disputes report putting Brian France in potential Panthers ownership group

By AMANDA VINCENT

According to a report from WCNC-NBC, multiple sources have put NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France in a group interested in purchasing the Charlotte, N.C.-based Carolina Panthers and would be the majority owner of the Panthers if the sale were to go through. NASCAR, though, is disputing the report, claiming that France has no plans to buy the NFL team.

“NASCAR denies the accuracy of the WCNC report,” read a statement from NASCAR on Wednesday. “Brian France is not involved in any way with Panthers bidding process.”

Current owner Jerry Richardson plans to sell the team at the end of the season. He recently reached settlements with four employees over sexual and racial misconduct allegations.

Felix Sabates, minority owner of NASCAR team, Chip Ganassi Racing, and the Charlotte Hornets NBA team, is putting together a group aimed at purchasing the Panthers and keeping the team in Charlotte to play in a new, domed stadium. Sabates would not say whether or not France was a part of that group. WCNC’s sources, though, say that he is.

