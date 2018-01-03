NASCAR: Doug Duchardt new COO at Chip Ganassi Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chip Ganassi Racing announced Wednesday morning the addition of Doug Duchardt as Chief Operating Officer.

“We are all so pleased to get someone with both Doug’s racing credentials and his business acumen,” team owner Chip Ganassi said. “He has a lot of racing championships under his belt and a strong track record for running successful businesses and has the respect of the racing industry. Doug will be a great addition to help lead what I think is already a very good group of people.”

Duchardt was with Hendrick Motorsports for more than 12 years, most recently as the Director of Racing Operations for the four-car Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team. During Duchardt’s time at HMS, HMS won five-straight Cup Series champions with driver Jimmie Johnson between 2006 and 2010 and played a role in Stewart-Haas Racing championships of drivers Tony Stewart in 2011 and Kevin Harvick in 2014, as SHR had a technical alliance with Hendrick at that time.

CGR also promoted Max Jones to Managing Director of the team’s NASCAR operation. In addition to NASCAR, Chip Ganassi Racing also fields entries in IndyCar and IMSA. Duchardt will work closely with the managing directors of all of CGR’s divisions.

“I am excited to become a part of Chip Ganassi Racing,” Duchardt said. “I, along with the rest of the industry, have always admired Chip and what he does across so many forms of racing. What has been especially impressive of late has been the turnaround they have made in their NASCAR operation. I am also looking forward to competing in IndyCar and IMSA once again. Along with Felix Sabates and Rob Kauffman, Chip has assembled a group of championship caliber people on each of his teams that I am looking forward to working with and helping them achieve even more success both on and off the track.”

In NASCAR, Chip Ganassi Racing fields the No. 1 and No. 42 Chevrolets of Jamie McMurray and Kyle Larson in the Cup Series and the No. 42 Chevrolet that will be raced by multiple drivers, including John Hunter Nemechek, in the Xfinity Series in 2018.

