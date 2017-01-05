NASCAR: Driver line-up set for Fan Appreciation Day

By AMANDA VINCENT

On Thursday, NASCAR announced the driver line-up for autograph and question and answer session for the annual NASCAR Fan Appreciation day, scheduled for Jan. 21 at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, N.C.

There will be seven autograph sessions, with each of those sessions featuring three drivers/owners. Richard Childress is the lone driver participating in the sessions; all other participants are drivers from across NASCAR’s three national touring series.

Here is the autograph session schedule (all times ET):

9:30 a.m. – session 1 (Richard Childress, Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon)

10:30 a.m. – session 2 (Aric Almirola, Ryan Reed, Timothy Peters)

11:30 a.m. – session 3 (Kasey Kahne, Daniel Suarez John Hunter Nemechek)

12:30 a.m. – session 4 (Martin Truex Jr., Brandon Jones, Noah Gragson)

2 p.m. – session 5 (Chase Elliott, Blake Koch, Kaz Grala)

3 p.m. – session 6 (David Ragan, Brennan Poole, Christopher Bell)

4 p.m. – session 7 (Paul Menard, Brendan Gaughan, Johnny Sauter)

The same drivers will participate in question and answer sessions in the same groupings. Each group’s Q&A session is scheduled to get underway approximately half an hour before its autograph session. Member drivers of the NASCAR Next program and surviving members of the 2017 class of NASCAR Hall of Fame inductees (Rick Hendrick and Mark Martin) also will participate in a Q&A session.

Admission to the Hall of Fame will be free on Fan Appreciation Day, but tickets will be required for the autograph sessions. Those free tickets will be available on a first come, first serve basis on NASCARHall.com , beginning at 10 a.m. ET Jan. 7. Fans may secure up to two tickets for one of the autograph sessions. Q&A sessions will be open to all fans in attendance.

Hall of Fame doors will open at 8 a.m. the day of the event.

