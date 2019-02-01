NASCAR drops hammer on K&N Pro Series team

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR slapped the DGR-Crosley No. 17 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East team with penalties Wednesday for violation of the sanctioning body’s testing policy. Team co-owner David Gilliland and driver Ty Gibbs each were suspended for three races. Car chief Chad Walters was suspended indefinitely. Both team and driver were docked 100 owner and driver points ahead of the start of the 2019 season, and Gilliland, Gibbs and Walters each were fined $5,000.

The team is appealing the penalties. If the appeal is not heard before the start of the season, Gilliland, Gibbs and Walters will be allowed to compete until the appeal is heard.

“This afternoon, NASCAR made us aware of a penalty they are imposing for actions that occurred during an ARCA Racing Series test on January 14,” a statement from DGR-Crosley read. “We strongly believe that we did not violate any rules and will, therefore, appeal the penalty immediately. While the appeals process runs its course, we will move forward and keep our focus on the upcoming season.”

NASCAR’s testing policy for the K&N Pro Series prohibits private testing at tracks that host series races. The test for which the penalties were assessed was conducted Jan. 14 at New Smyrna Speedway in Florida, the track at which the series will open its season Feb. 10. Gilliland, though, contends that his team was was testing its ARCA Racing Series car, not its K&N Series East car. The test session was legal by ARCA rules. ARCA will not compete at New Smyrna this season.

“ARCA does not have any private testing limits at sanctioned or non-sanctioned tracks, other than a clearly defined moratorium on each event entry blank that generally covers the week leading up to an ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards event,” a statement from ARCA read. “Teams who would like to schedule a private test at one of the 18 tracks on the ARCA schedule do not have to notify us in advance of doing so, it is an agreement between them and the individual track. The only time we would get involved would be if a team tested during that moratorium period that is defined on each entry blank. DGR-Crosley Racing is not under any ARCA penalties because they did not break any ARCA rules.”

While the chassis used at the test was an ARCA chassis, Gilliland acknowledges that the engine used was a K&N Pro Series approved engine that is not legal for ARCA competition. He claims the team had a K&N engine in the car instead of an ARCA approved engine to decrease the costs of the test.

NASCAR acquired ARCA in 2018.

