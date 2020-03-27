NASCAR employee tests positive for COVID-19

By AMANDA VINCENT

A NASCAR employee who was at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 13 has tested positive for COVID-19, or the coronavirus. The racing sanctioning body notified race teams of the positive test. All three of NASCAR’s national series (Cup, Xfinity and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck) were scheduled to race at AMS the weekend of March 14-15, and some teams already were at the track on March 13 before NASCAR announced postponement of races due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 schedules for all three series remain postponed.

“The individual (who tested positive) is in process of receiving medical care and all employees potentially exposed have been directed to self-quarantine for the two weeks following that event through March 27 and will be monitored closely for symptoms,” according to the notification sent to race teams.

NASCAR would not comment because of laws to protect the privacy of the infected individual. NBC Sports, though, reports confirmation from multiple race teams.

There have been no other reports of positive COVID-19 test results within the NASCAR community, but several teams are taking steps that include shutdowns and social distancing in attempts to slow the spread of the virus.

“Checking in on the @GermainRacing shop! Social distancing protocol in full effect and the Martinsville and Sonoma cars are progressing well!” a tweet from @GeicoRacing read.

Geico is the primary sponsor of the No. 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet of Ty Dillon.

The postponement of NASCAR’s schedule will last at least through the May 3 weekend. The sanctioning body hopes to return to racing at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway with the Cup Series on May 9.

