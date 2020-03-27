NASCAR employees experience pay cuts

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has informed its employees Tuesday that pay will be cut company-wide until racing resumes. The stock-car racing sanctioning body announced a halt to its 2020 race seasons on March 13, just ahead of a race weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway for all three of its national series, because of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. As of now, NASCAR hopes to resume Cup Series racing May 9 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and plans to complete all races at some point.

The Associated Press obtained from an anonymous source a memo from NASCAR to employees that states series executives and presidents of NASCAR-owned tracks will wee a 25 percent reduction in their salaries, while all other employees will see a 20 percent reductions. Also, employees were instructed to use one week of their vacation time within the next five weeks.

“With the temporary postponement of our season and the impact of the coronavirus is having on every part of our business, we will have to adjust our operations in several significant ways. We are trying to minimize expenses until we can get back to doing what we do best — holding great race events for our fans,” NASCAR President Steve Phelps wrote in the memo. “These decisions are difficult but necessary for the health of our company as we work through this crisis and address the long-term business needs of our sport.”

The Cup Series completed four races prior to the interruption. NASCAR’s top series last raced March 8 at Phoenix Raceway.

