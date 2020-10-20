NASCAR enters responsible betting partnership with AGA

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – OCTOBER 18: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, and Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, lead the field to start the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on October 18, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

SUBMITTED ARTICLE

Last month NASCAR became the first professional sports league to partner with the American Gaming Association (AGA) responsible betting campaigns, as an extension of the industry’s ongoing commitment to safe gaming.

The partnership will see NASCAR develop co-branded content that encourages new and seasoned sports bettors to “know when to pit”. The presence and distribution will be witnessed across NASCAR’s social platforms and public service announcements. This initiative aims to provide fans with odds and information designed to empower them to make rational, informed decisions in the fantasy and gaming space.

Casey Clark, the senior vice president of strategic communications at the AGA, states that legal sports betting opportunities allow fans to engage with their favorite drivers and race teams in new, exciting ways. This partnership further demonstrates NASCAR’s leadership among professional sports.

Scott Warfield, NASCAR’s head of gaming added that the AGA has a unique approach and understanding of the convergence of legal betting and sports and tailoring the concept of responsible gaming. He further said that they look forward to work together and promote better education programs and resources that help prepare the audience for the rapidly expanding sports betting landscape.

During the last years’ course, NASCAR has secured several betting and gaming partnerships. For example, Penn National Gaming and BetMGM are authorized gaming operators, Sportsradar signed as an integrity partner, IMG Arena as an international streaming partner and so on.

Clark further adds that as sports betting engages with NASCAR, they look forward to work together and promote betting education and resources that help expand the sports betting landscape.

About the AGA

The American Gaming Association is the premier national trade group representing the US casino industry worth over $200 billion and supports nearly 2 million employees nationwide. It was founded in 1994 to promote, educate and lobby on behalf of the gaming entertainment industry. AGA members include commercial and tribal casino operators, gaming suppliers and affiliates. The mission of the AGA is to achieve safe policies and regulations consistent with casino gaming’s modern appeal and contributions. AGA launched the “Have a Game Plan” campaign back in 2019, that proved to be highly successful and of great importance for shaping the new definition about legal gaming and sports betting branches.

This year the AGA introduced the Responsible Marketing Code for Sports Wagering, which has the purpose of preventing irresponsible advertising of sportsbook products. The concept and working ethics of this regulator can be compared to the UK gaming regulators, being one of the pioneers when it comes to developing gaming codes and standards. This is why the casino gaming industry has marked significant growth and progress over the last couple of years. Safe and responsible gaming has become imperative, creating trust and transparency between players and providers. On the American aspect of gaming regulations, the AGA's marketing code states that messages will not promote irresponsible or excessive participation in sports wagering and that each message will contain content that promotes responsible gaming behavior. In addition, the code states that advertisements may not suggest that sports wagering can guarantee social or financial stability.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing is the sanctioning body for the No.1 form of motorsports in the US and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. It consists of three national series (Cup, Xfinity, Gander RV and Outdoors Truck) four regional series, three international series and one local grassroots series. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR holds more than 1.200 races in more than 30 US states, including Canada, Mexico and Europe.