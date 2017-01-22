NASCAR expected to announce changes Monday

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has scheduled a press conference for 6 p.m. ET Monday at the Charlotte Convention Center. According to the bulletin sent by the sanctioning body to members of the motorsports media, the purpose of the conference is to discuss the 2017 season. Also according to the bulletin, attendees will include NASCAR executives, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers, NASCAR team representatives and NASCAR track representatives.

The media bulletin didn’t get into specifics beyond mentioning the intent of discussing the upcoming season, but expectations are that NASCAR will announce changes to Cup Series competition. A report from ESPN lists expected changes to the way points are awarded at the Cup level. According to that report, race distances will be divided into segments, with points awarded after each segment to promote hard racing throughout events. The current system awards points only for race finishes and laps led within races. In the past, NASCAR has awarded bonus points for leading at the halfway points of races.

No changes to the format or qualifying criteria for the post-season championship Chase are expected.

The NBC Sports Network plans to provide live coverage of the press conference.

