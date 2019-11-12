NASCAR eyeing introduction to hybrid-powered cars

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 03: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Beer/Ducks Unlimited Ford, and Erik Jones, driver of the #20 Sport Clips Toyota, lead the field to turn one at the start of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on November 03, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

SUBMITTED ARTICLE

NASCAR is looking to take a revolutionary step as sanctioning body organizers are eyeing to launch the hybrid-powered car by 2022. During an interview with TechCrunch at Charlotte Motor Speedway, John Probst (Senior VP for racing development at NASCAR) announced that they are aware of electrification of other race series and are working towards launching hybrid-powered cars as early as 2022. It is also highly likely that the car will hit the race tracks within the same year. He mentioned that they want to go full hybrid in the future, it may not happen quickly, but there are specific technologies that are already on their radar.



Hybrid and electric cars have been available to the public for quite some time now. Electric cars promote a clean environment. Numerous racing series have also taken note of it and are now working towards the same goal. After all, it is the golden age of technology, and everything is possible, why not hybrid-powered racing car?



Hybrid racing cars were first introduced in the auto racing, which is the USA’s most popular motorsport. And that ignited a competition between other racing series to see who reaches the spot next. However, hybrid-powered cars are not suitable for oval tracks, but NASCAR can introduce them in other short races first, and then they can decide to take further steps depending on how many technological advancements they can do. The cars may be suitable for tracks like Charlotte Motorway Speedway Roval and Watkin Glen International.



It is not clear what kinds of NASCAR cars will be getting the technology first. It is hard to build hybrid-powered cars for such races as electric cars lose their brakes regenerative ability at specific speed rates. Probst talked about this in his interview and assured that they are doing further study are working with their OEMs on how the brakes could be deployed. There is also a possibility that the brakes could be powered by the engine directly.



NASCAR has also been previously working on its next-generation car that is expected to be launched in 2021. The prototype was tested in October 2019, at Richmond Raceway after two long years in development. The vehicle was driven by Austin Dillon and got some excellent reviews. Austin was thrilled to test the prototype and later shared his views on the car that it felt quicker and lighter than other cars and had very smooth movements.



Some big names have also shown interest in the upcoming hybrid-powered cars. NASCAR champion Brad Keselowski shared his views on the subject and mentioned that he is very excited and is hoping to drive one of the hybrid-powered cars soon. He also said that he is big fan of technology, and this was long time coming. It is true that you can go anywhere with technology, but even though hybrid-powered racing cars have gone into production we are still a long way from fully electric-powered race cars.