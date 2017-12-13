NASCAR Fan Appreciation Day scheduled for Jan. 20

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Hall of Fame will host NASCAR Fan Appreciation Day at its Charlotte, N.C., facility on Jan. 20, the day following the 2018 Hall of Fame induction ceremony during which Red Byron, Ray Evernham, Ron Hornaday Jr., Ken Squier and Robert Yates will be inducted into the Hall.

The fan event will feature autograph and question-and-answer sessions with current NASCAR national-level stars, several surviving NASCAR Hall of Fame members and other legends of the sport. During the event, admission into the Hall of Fame and Museum will be free. Admission into event activities also will be free, but tickets will be required, and those tickets will be limited.

Tickets will be available online at NASCARhall.com at 10 a.m. ET Jan. 13. A list of participating drivers and legends will be available at a later date.

