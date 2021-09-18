NASCAR for beginners

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – SEPTEMBER 11: Matt DiBenedetto, driver of the #21 Menards/Dutch Boy Ford, Chris Buescher, driver of the #17 Fastenal Ford, and Corey LaJoie, driver of the #7 Shavelogic Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders at Richmond Raceway on September 11, 2021 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

There are many sports in the world that are loved by millions, though few match the pure excitement that occurs when racing is involved. For the motorheads among us, racing is one of the best sports as audiences can see cars pushed to their limits in a test of skill and dexterity. Many would have already heard of NASCAR as it is America’s leading motorsport body, though those who reside outside of the country may be confused as to what it actually is. It certainly does not have the same popularity that can be seen in F1, so it could prove useful for those who have no idea about NASCAR to have some more information about the sport.

NASCAR is an acronym, standing for National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing. This should give some clues as to what the sport involves – stock cars. Every racing organisation will use a specific type of car that characterises it. With F1, it is Formula 1 cars that are low to the ground and typically wide. In comparison, stock cars that are used in NASCAR can be any ordinary car that has been strengthened. This is because, in NASCAR, it is common for cars to collide with each other, which is in fact why some people prefer it to other forms of racing. Because of the constant contact that cars will have with each other during races, the chassis must be strengthened to avoid any serious structural damage to the car or physical harm to the driver.

Before NASCAR was founded in 1948, stock-car racing was not at all popular in the US. However, by the time the new millennium hit, the organisation has been successful in making the sport one of the most popular and recognised in America, and indeed the world. There are many reasons as to why NASCAR is such a great sport to watch, one of them being driver skill. Most will agree that there is an air of disrespect when it comes to how NASCAR is viewed by other motor racing sports. A commonly held opinion is that NASCAR drivers are less skilled than drivers of other sports, such as F1 drivers. This could not be further from the truth as the cars can prove difficult for a normal driver to handle. The corners that the drivers need to take are also different and are not as straightforward as those that can be found in F1.

There are many more reasons why NASCAR is a great sport, such as its focus on green fuel or the access fans can get to drivers before races. However, those who are fans of gambling will be happy to learn that the sport also has a great betting scene, although not as good as it could be due to the ongoing process of sports betting legalisation in America. Once all the states eventually legalise the activity, NASCAR will likely receive a surge in interest due to all the new players that will inevitably come. In the meantime, some NASCAR fans might prefer a useful list of online casinos that they can play at while they wait for the ability to bet on their favourite sport.

Those who want to know more about NASCAR should now feel confident about knowing the basics of the sport, and why it is loved by millions.