NASCAR for beginners

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 08: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Mobil 1 Ford, leads during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on September 08, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

Are you new to the wonderful world of NASCAR? Perhaps you’ve heard a bit about this sport but want to know more. If that’s the case, then you’ve found the right article. NASCAR has been popular in the US, particularly the Southern states, for a number of years. But that doesn’t mean everyone knows a lot about it. While the sport has a strong tradition, new people are getting into it every year. If you’re another newcomer, then you might need to know some of the basics, and that’s what this article is for.

In this article, we’re going to look at a few of the basics and more to do with NASCAR. As well as that, we’ll also look at some betting tips if you fancy a quick wager. Like most sports, NASCAR can be a lot of fun if you’ve got money on it. There are a few different things you could bet on, like season-long bets or individual wagers for each race. As long as you’re careful, there’s a lot of fun to be had with NASCAR betting. We’re going to look at a few different ways to do it.

NASCAR Races

NASCAR is actually quite a broad umbrella term that makes up a number of different races and series. Not all of the NASCAR drivers you might have heard of take part in the same competitions. But what are the most notable series and races?

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

This is the most famous set of NASCAR races, and the one where you’re likely to see the most well-known drivers and teams. These cars have the biggest engines and produce the most horsepower. Speeds can vary from track to track, but cars in these races can get up to about 180 miles per hour.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

This is a slightly smaller series of races, but is still extremely popular. A lot of the top drivers in the Cup Series will have started and improved their skills and recognition in the Xfinity Series first. Some drivers still drive in both because they love NASCAR so much, and a few drivers actually stay racing in the Xfinity Series despite offers to move up to the Cup.

The cars in the Xfinity Series are slightly less powerful and slightly slower than those in Cup, but they can still produce about 750 horsepower, so they are still powerful cars.

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series

This series features trucks, as you can probably tell from the title. It doesn’t feature the same driver crossover as the other two main series, but it’s still extremely popular. The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series uses pickup trucks. Really powerful pickup trucks. These can get up to 180 miles per hour on the right tracks as well, and it’s quite a sight.

Betting on NASCAR

Like many other sports these days, there are tons of options for betting on NASCAR. Some of the best fun can be had with live betting, which allows you to bet “in-play” and after the race has already started. Traditionally, bookmakers tend to take bets beforehand on who’s going to win the race, but with live betting bookies, you odds can shift dramatically during the race and you can take advantage of this.

You might have seen how winners of certain races come from behind in the field. That’s where the real money can be made. Betting on someone who is behind during the race only for them to come through and take victory can be a way to make big profits, but it’s obviously much higher risk than betting on favorites.

Another innovation some betting sites offer is the ability to “lay” certain drivers. That’s where you actually act as the bookie and lay their odds to win. In other words, bet against them to win (you think they won’t win). You’ll normally get matched with a bettor who thinks they will win, and the online site simply acts as the middle-man rather than putting up the funds, and takes a cut.

Again, if you lay the favorites and short odds you won’t be risking as much. This is a strategy many bettors use, especially on drivers who are ahead early on but who they don’t think will stay on for the win.

NASCAR races are quite volatile, so the lead isn’t always held that often, especially for long periods of time. Overtaking is common, and crashes can happen too. Another thing to look out for when betting on NASCAR is pit stops, like who has stopped and who is still yet to stop. This can have a big impact on the odds and who might win.

NASCAR race flags

If you’re new to NASCAR and are enjoying watching the races but aren’t sure what all the flags mean, then let’s have a quick look. This is especially difficult if you’re actually at the race rather than watching on television. On TV, they will tend to explain things a bit better and you’ll have a better idea of what’s going on. Visiting NASCAR races for the first time can be a bit daunting, and while you can’t see everything—they’re still a lot of fun. While most people actually watching the race at the racetrack has a good idea about NASCAR, not everyone does. You’ve got to start somewhere. So here’s what the flags mean:

Green flag: This is for either starting or restarting the race.

Yellow flag: This is to ask the drivers to slow down and drive cautiously, normally because of debris on the track that needs removing or some other incident.

Red flag: This means drivers have to stop on the track in specific areas because it isn’t safe to continue driving.

Black flag: This is to ask the driver to pit stop as soon as they can.

Blue flag with yellow stripe: This is to notify a slower driver that a faster car is about to lap them.