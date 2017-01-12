NASCAR Truck: Ford starts driver development program with Brad Keselowski Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ford announced a multi-tiered development program on Thursday in an effort to improve its NASCAR program. The first participants of that development program will be driver Chase Briscoe as a driver for Brad Keselowski Racing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2017.

“We’re making a commitment to win long-term in NASCAR,” Ford Performance Global Director Dave Pericak said. “We have been increasing our engineering support and our technological development at the team level, and now, we’re looking to work with our teams to find the best available drivers coming up in the sport.”

Ford’s development program will move drivers up the NASCAR ladder, beginning with a stop in the Truck Series to drive for Brad Keselowski Racing.

“Starting this program with BKR makes sense since it has made a significant investment in its NASCAR Camping World Truck Series operation, and it is reflected in its success on the track,” Pericak said. “As we at Ford look to develop new winning drivers for, ultimately, our Cup Series teams, the BKR model is a proven step in that ladder. We are enthusiastic about the role BKR will play in our efforts, and we look forward to working very closely with the team in driver selection, engineering and other mission-critical areas.”

The development program is expected to, eventually, provide drivers for all Ford teams in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. While race teams will have input, drivers in the program will be contractually obligated to Ford, as opposed to the race teams.”

Brisoe is the 2016 ARCA Racing Series champion. His other experience includes midgets, sprint cars, and NASCAR K&N Pro Series West racing.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)