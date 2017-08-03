NASCAR: former car owner Harry Scott Jr. passes away

By AMANDA VINCENT

Former NASCAR team owner Harry Scott Jr. passed away Wednesday at the age of 51.

“We are shocked and saddened to confirm that Harry Scott Jr., age 51, passed away yesterday, Aug. 2, 2017,” a statement from the Scott family read. “Harry will be remembered as a loving family man and successful business owner. We ask that everyone please keep Harry’s smile, generosity and essential kindness in your thoughts and prayers. Details about funeral services will be announced when they are finalized.”

Scott was a car owner in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and K&N Pro Series East. Drivers who drove for him at the Cup level included Justin Allgaier, Michael Annett and Clint Bowyer.

“Ashley and I are extremely saddened to hear the news today of the passing of team owner Harry Scott Jr.,” a statement from Allgaier read. “Not only have Harry and his wife Lori been a part of my racing career, but friends to my family as well. Harry believed in me and gave me the opportunity to fulfill my dream of driving in NASCAR’s top series, and I will forever be thankful for that. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to Lori, the entire Scott family, and all who knew and loved Harry during this difficult time.”

Scott became a part-owner of Braun Racing and, then, Turner Motorsports, both Xfinity Series teams. Later, he struck out on his own and became a Cup Series car owner under the HScott Motorsports banner. With Allgaier as his driver, he ran a partial Cup schedule in 2013. HScott Motorsports went full-time Cup racing the next season, and then, another year later, expanded to two teams, bringing Annett into the fold.

Allgaier was released in favor of Bowyer for the 2016 season. Bowyer was in search of a racing home for one season to bridge a gap between the closure of Michael Waltrip Racing at the end of the 2015 season and his gig as driver of the No. 14 at Stewart-Haas Racing entry upon the retirement of Tony Stewart after the 2016 season.

As an owner in the K&N Pro Series East, Scott won three-consecutive championships as an owner between 2014 and 2016 with drivers including Ben Rhodes, William Byron and Justin Haley. He got out of racing altogether after the 2016 season, even shuttering his then-two-car Cup Series team.

“Harry Scott Jr. possessed an endless passion for racing,” a statement released by NASCAR read. “Owning cars in the national series and the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, his crowning achievements were his NASCAR K&N Pro Series East championships. The sport was proud to have Harry as our champion owner during that storybook era. NASCAR extends its deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

