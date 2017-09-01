NASCAR Foundation collects funds for Hurricane Harvey relief

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Foundation is collecting donations for Hurricane Harvey Disaster relief.

Donations may be made online at the Foundation’s website, NASCARfoundation.org. Donors have options to make a one-time gift or set up monthly gifts. Also, donations may be made in memory or in honor of someone. The online form to complete to make a donation also includes the option of notifying the NASCAR Foundation if an employer will match the donation.

All major credit cars are accepted.

Donations also may be made by mail to The NASCAR Foundation, 6th Floor One Daytona Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32114 or by phone by calling 877-515-GIVE (4483).

Funds raised will assist Feed the Children in purchasing needed supplies.

Hurricane Harvey resulted in catastrophic flooding in Houston, Texas, and the surrounding area, beginning Aug. 26. At least 35 people have been declared dead as a result of the record-setting storm. Multiple published predictions estimate over $50 billion, and up to $75 billion, in losses. Harvey has been declared the worst rainfall disaster in U.S. history, as more than 50 inches of rain were dumped on parts of Texas and Louisiana.

