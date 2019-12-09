NASCAR Foundation recognizes Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award recipient

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR fan Joe Vaughn was announced as the 2019 recipient of the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award on Dec. 5 during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards banquet at Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn. Vaughn is chairman and a longtime volunteer with the Project HOPE Foundation in South Carolina.

Vaughn was one of four finalists for the award, which recognizes philanthropy of NASCAR fans. He was selected as this year’s award winner by fan vote and Project HOPE Foundation will receive a $100,000 donation in his honor from the NASCAR Foundation. Donations of $25,000 also were made by the NASCAR Foundation to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana in honor of finalist Bob Behounek, Down Syndrome Association of Greater Charlotte in honor of finalist Angela Hamby, and Fuel for Success in honor of finalist todd Smith.

“This year’s finalists are all devoted fans of our sport and that passion is also evident in their philanthropic efforts,” NASCAR Foundation Chairman Mike Helton said. “Based on each of the finalists’ remarkable work for children, choosing a winner this year was especially hard for our fans, but in Joe Vaughn, we indeed have a most-deserving recipient. When we look back at this year’s award, our memories of being introduced to this group’s achievements will be special.”

Project HOPE Foundation provides programs and services to over 200 autistic children yearly. Vaughn has helped raise over $2.5 million for the Foundation and has provided two scholarships. He also has worked on renovation and construction projects for Project HOPE.

“The families served by Project HOPE Foundation are in the race of their lives,” Vaughn said. “A race for critical services for their children with autism. This funding will support our efforts by providing 10,000 hours of therapy teaching life changing skills, like the ability to communicate after years of silence. This is truly an honor and a game changer for these families. I would like to thank the NASCAR Foundation and everyone who voted.”

