NASCAR: fox visits Pocono Raceway on Saturday

By AMANDA VINCENT

A fox interfered in on-track activities for both the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., on Saturday morning.

The fox ran onto the track during Xfinity Series qualifying. When track officials attempted to wrangle it, it ran and hid inside the track’s SAFER barrier. Track workers capped the end of the barrier to trap the fox inside with plans to relocate the fox when cars left the track.

Later in the morning, a fox, reportedly, the same one, interrupted Cup Series qualifying.

Multiple tweets from the official Roush Fenway Racing Twitter account ( @RoushFenway ) detailed the fox’s Cup practice interference:

“BREAKING: Animal back on the track. Caution is out again.”

“NASCAR PR has confirmed to us that this caution is for the same fox as the one in NXS qualifying.”

“Seriously, the fox is back?” the Twitter account quoted RFR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. as saying.

Coincidences worth noting: Pocono Raceway’s mascot is a fox. Xfinity Series qualifying and Cup Series practice were shown live on FOX Sports 1.

