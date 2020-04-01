NASCAR getting heaving into sports gambling

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – MARCH 08: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota, leads a pack of cars during the NASCAR Cup Series FanShield 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 08, 2020 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

SUBMITTED ARTICLE

There is simply no denying that sports gambling is at the forefront right now. Heck, you can’t turn on the TV or tune into a sports game without seeing some kind of ad for an online casino. This is because the industry is a billion-dollar one and it is only forecasted to grow. When you set down and look at the numbers, it only makes sense for a major sport like NASCAR to get involved. That being said, some individuals might find themselves a bit intimidated when it comes to auto racing betting, because of the difficulty of picking one winner out of a whole host of racer. While this might seem like a simple objective and it really isn’t as intimidating as one would think, there are tons of things that you need to get before betting on NASCAR.

Not Getting The Attention

If you are thinking about betting with a Las Vegas bookie, you might be surprised to learn that NASCAR really isn’t getting that much attention. Sure, it is one of the biggest sports in the world, but it just isn’t where the money is in terms of betting. Oddsmakers simply spend more time with sports like football and basketball because this is where the big bucks are. These sports have tournaments and major playoffs. There is a whole couple of months where teams run through brackets. This really isn’t the case for NASCAR. It is just one driver competing for one trophy at the end of the season. The thrill of basketball and football are just far greater, but this doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t take your chances.

Understand The Bets

Whether you are going to play baccarat online or bet on NASCAR, you need to understand the bets available to you. If you don’t understand the bets, you simply just putting good money down on something you don’t know the odds of. And, betting is all about knowing and playing the odds to your advantage. That being said, when betting on NASCAR, you are going to have three major bets available to you. Of course, the easiest and most popular bet will be to bet on the driver that wins the race. This one is easy enough to understand, right? Another type of bet is the head-to-head bet. This is one where the odds makers pair up two drivers, and your goal will be to select the one that you think will win. Finally, you have the top-five bet. This one simply involves picking a driver that will place in the top five rankings in any given race.

Just keep in might that there are some casinos that are now offering a wider range of bets associated with the sport.

Understanding Handicapping

If you want to be successful at betting on NASCAR, you’ll certainly want to understand the potential factors that could cause a driver to win or lose a race. For instance, how did a driver fare at the same track last year? Has the driver ever driven on a track like this? Is the driver dealing with a new pit team? These and many more are all things that will need to be considered before placing a bet.