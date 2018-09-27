NASCAR goes pink for breast cancer awareness

By AMANDA VINCENT

Seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, fellow-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Christ Buescher and NASCAR Xfinity Xfinity Series driver Kaz Grala joined Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams, NASCAR on FOX personality and former NASCAR driver Hermie Salder and breast cancer survivors in the 2018 edition of the “Paint the Wall Pink” event at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on Sept. 20, ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

“It’s part of our lives. I’m a father of two daughters, and I know that what I learn and experience here helps me have the right lens on how I need to go home and make sure my children understand the important of early screening,” Johnson said in a press release from the track. “It’s amazing to see the cause and to see our industry support it.”

The Cup and Xfinity series will take on the CMS roval for the first time this weekend, with the wall-painting project being in conjunction with Saturday’s Drive for the Cure 200 Xfinity Series race. Williams will lead the field to green in a pink pace car. Also, throughout October, Johnson will don pink driving gloves and several race cars will carry special pink paint schemes.

Martinsville (Va.) Speedway has scheduled a similar event for Oct. 3 during which the track’s curbing will be painted pink by Cup Series drivers Jamie McMurray and Kasey Kahne, Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell, a Chevrolet representative and breast cancer survivors. The Cup Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will race at Martinsville the last weekend of October.

