NASCAR, Goodyear extend relationship

By AMANDA VINCENT

Goodyear and NASCAR have extended their relationship that continues Goodyear’s status as the exclusive tire of NASCAR’s three national series — Monster Energy NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck, according to an announcement from NASCAR on Saturday.

“We proudly join Goodyear in celebrating our renewed and longstanding partnership,” NASCAR President Brent Dewar said. “For more than half a century, NASCAR and our teams have trusted Goodyear tires. Our partners’ commitment to innovation and excellence plays a key role in our unyielding pursuit to deliver the best racing product in the world.”

The relationship between the racing sanctioning body and tire company dates back to 1954 and proclaims Goodyear as the “Official Tire of NASCAR.” Goodyear has been the exclusive tire supplier for NASCAR national-series racing since 1997.

“We are tremendously proud of the pivotal role Goodyear plays in the best racing competition in the world and excited that NASCAR drivers will be crossing the finish line on Goodyear tires in the years ahead,” Goodyear CEO and President Rich Kramer said. “With this new agreement in place, we celebrate our enduring relationship with NASCAR and the continuing value of NASCAR to the Goodyear brand.”

Innovations Goodyear has brought to NASCAR includes the radial tire in 1989 and a multi-zone tread design in 2013.

Goodyear did have competition for business among NASCAR national-level teams in Hoosier Tire from 1988 through 1994 a period of time since coined “tire wars.”

