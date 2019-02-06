NASCAR Hall of Fame adds five

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 01: 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame Inductees Jeff Gordon, Jack Roush and Roger Penske pose for a photo during the 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Charlotte Convention Center on February 01, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Membership in the NASCAR Hall of Fame grew by five on Feb. 1 when the Hall inducted its 10th class of five — Jeff Gordon, Davey Allison, Alan Kulwicki, Jack Roush and Roger Penske — bringing total membership to 50.

“What a special evening. I’m so honored to be here surrounded by friends, family, fans and many people that have worked very hard behind the scenes for me over the years,” Gordon said during his acceptance speech. “Thank you to the fans who make racing the great sport that it is. You make being a race car driver a dream come true.”

Four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Gordon was a near-unanimous selection to go into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility since his retirement from full-time competition at the end of the 2015 season. He was selected on all but two ballots cast by the voting committee with career stats that include 93 wins in 805 starts between the final race of the 1992 season through eight races in 2016 as a substitute for the injured Dale Earnhardt Jr. That wins tally is third on the all-time list behind Hall of Famers Richard Petty and David Pearson and his four championships but him in fourth behind seven-time champs Petty and Dale Earnhardt, inaugural inductees into the Hall, and former teammate and still-active driver Jimmie Johnson.

As Gordon’s career was beginning in the 90s, Allison and Kulwicki were, unknowingly, bringing theirs to a close, as both lives were cut short by aviation crashes in 1993 — Allison in a helicopter crash at Talladega (Superspeedway) and Kulwicki in a plane crash between Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway and a Hooter’s (Kulwicki’s primary sponsor) location.

Kulwicki passed as the defending Cup Series champion. He was one of the last of an era of owner/driver, single-car champions.

Allison came close but never reached Cup champion status. He battled Kulwicki for the 1992 title. By his death the following season, though, he had amassed stats that included an approximate 10 percent winning percentage, winning 19 times in 191 races.

Roush and Penske have found success in multiple forms of motorsports. In addition to NASCAR, Roush is a winner in drag racing and Penske in open-wheel racing. Both owners are two-time champions in NASCAR’s Cup Series. Penske is the defending Cup Series champion owner, with Joey Logano’s title from last season. Brad Keselowski gave him his first Cup Series title in 2012. Roush’s Cup championships came in consecutive years — 2003 with Matt Kenseth and 2004 with Kurt Busch.

“This Hall of Fame honor and this moment is very special to me, and I am so glad to share it with my family and friends,” Penske said. “Racing has been a part of my life almost as long as I can remember. It is a common thread that is woven throughout all of our Penske business. Racing is simply who we are.”

Roush is NASCAR’s top owner in wins across national divisions with 324, 137 of those coming in the Cup Series. Penske, meanwhile, has 114 victories as a Cup Series car owner.

Other honors during the induction ceremony included the presentation of the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR to the late Jim Hunter and the Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence to Steve Waid.

