NASCAR Hall of Fame exhibit idea: Ron Hornaday’s couch

I have an off-the-wall idea for a new exhibit at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Uptown Charlotte, or at least an idea about an item that should be on exhibit there — Ron Hornaday Jr.’s infamous couch. After all, in a roundabout way, that couch could be considered partly responsible for eight NASCAR Cup Series championships, seriously.

I thought of Hornaday’s couch as a potential Hall of Fame exhibit during Friday night’s NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony, during which Hornaday was among the inductees (class also included Robert Yates, Ray Evernham, Ken Squier and Red Byron). During the combo of Kevin Harvick’s introduction and Hornaday’s biographical video during the ceremony, the fact was brought up that Hornaday provided a place to stay for fellow-California racers Johnson and Harvick when those two drivers made the move to the Charlotte area to pursue careers in big-time NASCAR racing. Put simply, as legend would have it, Harvick and Johnson each crashed on Hornaday’s couch.

Hornaday did point out in his induction speech that he didn’t start the tradition of letting young up-and-comers crash on the couch. He said NASCAR crew chief Doug Richert did the same for him when he first arrived in North Carolina. Hornaday may not have started the tradition, but his couch definitely provided respite for some future champions.

We’re talking Harvick and Johnson, here, both certainly to be future NASCAR Hall of Famers, especially Johnson. After all, Johnson won a record-tying seventh Cup Series championship in 2016. Harvick’s career stats, including a 2014 Cup Series title, are nothing to sneeze at, either.

If furniture could talk, I’m sure that couch would have a lot of stories to tell.

Hornaday is a NASCAR Hall of Famer in his own right, and deservedly so. He’s a four-time champion and 51-race winner in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, both series records. Whether or not he ever had to sleep on the couch, I don’t know. That’s a private matter between the driver and his wife, Lindy, so I won’t go there.

While Hornaday is enshrined in the Hall, that infamous piece of his furniture should be on exhibit there, too. I move that Hornaday’s couch be put on display in the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

