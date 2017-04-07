NASCAR Hall of Fame fan voting open

By AMANDA VINCENT

The fan vote for the 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame induction is open at NASCAR.com/HallOfFame. Fans may cast up to 50 votes per day, and the results from the online fan vote will count as one ballot when the Hall of Fame voting panel meets to determine the 2018 class of Hall inductees on May 24. The ballot generated from fan vote results will be one of 54 ballots cast to determine the five 2018 inductees from among the 20 individuals nominated. Those five inductees will be officially inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in early 2018.

Nominees up for Hall of Fame induction include (in alphabetical order) Davey Allison, Buddy Baker, Red Byron, Ray Evernham, Red, Farmer, Ray Fox, Joe Gibbs, Ron Hornaday Jr., Harry Hyde, Alan Kulwicki, Bobby Labonte, Hershel McGriff, Roger Penske, Larry Phillips, Jack Roush, Ricky Rudd, Ken Squire, Mike Stefanik, Waddell Wilson and Robert Yates.

