NASCAR Hall of Fame fan voting open

By AMANDA VINCENT

Fan voting is open for 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame induction and go through 11:59 a.m. ET May 20. The results of the fan vote at NASCAR.com/HallOfFame will determine one of the ballots cast to determine the five individuals inducted into the Hall of Fame early next year.

The list of 20 nominees from which voting fans may choose five include Sam Ard, Buddy Baker, Neil Bonnett, Red Farmer, Ray Fox, Harry Gant, Joe Gibbs, John Holman, Harry Hyde, Bobby Labonte, Hershel McGriff, Ralph Moody, Marvin Panch, Jim Paschal, Larry Phillips, Ricky Rudd, Mike Stefanik, Tony Stewart, Red Vogt and Waddell Wilson.

Including the ballot resulting from the fan vote, 54 ballots will determine the 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductees. Hall of Fame Voting Day for the 2020 Voting Committee will be May 22.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).