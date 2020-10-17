NASCAR Hall of Fame induction postponed

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 31: A general view of the Hall of Famer’s during the NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Charlotte Convention Center on January 31, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021 — Dale Earnhardt Jr., Red Farmer and Mike Stefanik — will not be inducted until 2022. An exact date for the rescheduled ceremony has not been set and isn’t expected to be announced until Summer 2021.

The induction ceremony for the 2021 class originally was scheduled for Feb. 5, 2021. The postponement is a result of the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Without question, the safety of our inductees, our guests and our staff is the highest priority for us,” NASCAR Hall of Fame Executive Director Winston Kelley said. “The ongoing public health crisis prohibits our ability to plan for and celebrate these honorees’ landmark achievements as originally scheduled to the fullest extent – with their families, friends and fans present – and in a manner that’s representative of their incredible accomplishments in NASCAR and their contributions to the sport.”

The Class of 2020 exhibit will remain in the Hall of Honor portion of the facility until the Class of 2021 is officially inducted. The NASCAR Hall of Fame was closed to visitors for six months because of the pandemic but recently reopened with safety precautions being taken.

