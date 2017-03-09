NASCAR Hall of Fame nominees announced

By AMANDA VINCENT

On Wednesday evening, the NASCAR Hall of Fame announced its latest list of 20 nominees for consideration for 2018 induction into the Hall. Fifteen of the individuals on the list are carry-overs from last year’s list, while five were added to, essentially, replace the five who were chosen for 2017 induction and officially inducted in January.

New to the list of inductees are former Cup Series drivers, including the late Davey Allison and 2000 Cup Series champion Bobby Labonte, car owners Roger Penske and Joe Gibbs, and legendary Modified and Late Model Sportsman driver Red Farmer.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame voting panel will vote on the next class of NASCAR Hall of Fame inductees on May 24 . That vote will include one ballot that will be based on the compiled results of an online fan vote. The 2018 class of inductees, then, officially will be inducted in early 2018.

The complete list of nominees for consideration for 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame induction is as follows: Davey Allison, Buddy Baker, Red Byron, Ray Evernham, Red Farmer, Ray Fox, Joe Gibbs, Ron Hornaday Jr., Harry Hyde, Alan Kulwicki, Bobby Labonte, Hershel McGriff, Roger Penske, Larry Phillips, Jack Roush, Ricky Rudd, Ken Squier, Mike Stefanik, Waddell Wilson and Robert Yates.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Watch for NASCAR Hall of Fame nominee biographies on AutoRacingDaily.com between now and voting day.

The nominating committee also compiled a list of five nominees for the Landmark Award, an honor bestowed for significant contributions to NASCAR. New to the latest list are Jim France and Alvin Hawkins. Nominees returning to the list include Ralph Seagraves, Janet Guthrie and Squier.

The 2018 Landmark Award recipient will be chosen on the same day as the 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductees, and the award presentation will come during the NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony next year.

