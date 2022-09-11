NASCAR hits home run with 2023 schedule

I applaud NASCAR on its 2023 Cup Series schedule. That may sound odd, considering that next year’s schedule hadn’t been released yet. But enough announcements have been made regarding the schedule that I’m pretty excited about it.

Going on what we know so far, I’m thinking NASCAR hit the right balance between forging new ground and celebrating tradition. And celebrating tradition is definitely important for 2023, considering the stock-car racing sanctioning body will be celebrating its 75th anniversary next year.

What better way to celebrate that tradition than a return to a track from NASCAR’s early days — North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway? North Wilksboro, born in 1947, first appeared on the NASCAR docket back in 1949 and remained a yearly fixture on the schedule until 1996, hosting two races per season most of the years in between.

Okay, so the historic track isn’t in position to host a big-time, Cup Series, points-paying race anymore with seating for, maybe, 20,000. But it’s perfect for an event like the All-Star Race, the event the track will host next May. The announcement of the 2023 All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro kind of has a Field of Dreams feel, if you will.

To be honest, I’m glad to see this kind of excitement surrounding the All-Star Race instead of some kind of gimmicky format created with the hopes of generating excitement. Of course, we don’t know the format of the event yet, but I’m choosing to be optimistic.

Then, there’s the street race in Chicago. While North Wilkesboro is a return to the old, racing on the streets of Chicago is definitely new. Heck, a street race is something the Cup Series has never tried before. I’m not necessarily a proponent of doing something different just for the sake of doing something different, but I’m not against trying something new, either.

Besides, I’ve heard that a lot of the folks who attend street races aren’t necessarily fans of said racing series; they just attend for the event atmosphere. Well, who’s to say that if a bunch of those folks attend NASCAR’s event in Chicago, some of them won’t be converted to NASCAR fan-hood? And when it comes to NASCAR Nation, the more, the merrier I say.

And if a street race ends up being an epic failure, NASCAR will know not to do it again. And we won’t be able to say NASCAR didn’t try.

I realize the move to the Chicago streets means the elimination of Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis.., from the Cup Series schedule after just a couple of seasons. And I like Road America. I have to admit, that I never thought I’d hear myself say I like a road course about a decade or so ago, but here we are.

That being said, I believe the schedule of a year ago with a whopping seven road course races was a little much. NASCAR did cut that number back to six for this year, and I’m guessing that number won’t inflate back up to seven with Road America presumably sacrificed for the Chicago street race.

There’s an old wedding saying that goes, “Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue.” I don’t know about the borrowed and blue parts, but I’ll definitely take the old and new. Throw in already-announced returns to Bristol dirt and the LA Coliseum for another Clash, and I’m good with the mix.

