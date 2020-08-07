NASCAR implements ‘choose rule’

Photo courtesy of Getty Images for NASCAR

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR announced Thursday that it would introduce the “choose rule” for races across all three of its national series for all races, except for road-course races and races at the superspeedways of Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. The change takes effect with the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn that includes a Friday race for the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and Saturday and Sunday races for the NASCAR Cup Series.

One of the goals of the “choose rule” is to eliminate shenanigans by drivers to exit pit road in an even or odd position to restart a race in the desired line. Once drivers leave pit road during a caution, they are able to choose whether they want to restart in the inside or outside line for the preferred track position or to possibly improve positions in the running order. For example, if the outside line is the preferred line and the top-three drivers choose to start in the outside line, the fourth place driver has the option to start on the inside and move up to the front row to restart in the top-two.

“Considering feedback from teams, drivers and fans, NASCAR has implemented these changes to enhance competition as we approach the playoffs,” NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller said. “We received nothing but positive comments from the drivers on the choose rule following the All-Star Race, and felt it was an important addition to the restart procedure.”

NASCAR experimented with the “choose rule” during the NASCAR All-Star Race exhibition event at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway last month.

“I think the choose rule’s been needed for a long time,” Chase Elliott said after winning the All-Star Race. “I think it should be that way every week. I don’t think there’s really a reason to not have it. There’s no reason to me why you shouldn’t have the choice or you should be automatically told where you’re going to line up when one lane has an obvious advantage, just based on where you come off pit road. Life ain’t fair I guess, but just makes way more sense to put it in our hands, and it either works out for you or it doesn’t. If it doesn’t work out, then it’s your own fault and not luck of the draw and where you come off pit road.”

Cup Series rookie applauded NASCAR via Twitter for implementing the rule at most race tracks.

“Great stuff! This is a game changer!” Reddick (@TylerReddick) tweeted.

The change won’t effect the NASCAR Xfinity Series the next two race weekends, as that series races on road courses the next two weekends, first at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., and, then, on the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway road course.

