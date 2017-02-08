NASCAR: in-race damage repair limited

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR announced a Damage Vehicle Policy during a meeting at its Research and Development Center on Wednesday that will apply to competition in all three national series — Monster Energy Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck.

Under the new policy teams will be limited in its repairs to cars damaged from on-track contact and crashes. Teams will no longer be allowed to replace body panels or go to the garage for repairs. Cars that need to go to the garage because of contact/crash damage will be eliminated from the race. Repairs will be allowed on pit road, as long as they can be made within five minutes. If teams exceed five minutes for repairs, their cars will not be allowed to return to the race. If a car returns to the track but has to return to pit road for repairs later, after the race has run green for a period of time, though, the five-minute clock will be reset.

“We have a lot of cars that are going back on the track that end up in 38th position, for instance, that probably don’t need to be out there from a safety and competition aspect, because they always tend to bring out more yellows with stuff falling off,” NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller told NASCAR.com

With the policy came the announcements of two new pit-road penalties, relating to cars heading to pit road for damage repairs. If cars speed on pit road, 15 seconds will be removed from the five-minute clock. If too many crew members go over pit road to make repairs, their car will be removed from the race.

The aforementioned guidelines don’t apply to cars suffering mechanical and/or electrical failures, such as replacement of transmissions, etc. Teams needing to make those repairs will be allowed to work on their cars in the garage and will not be under a five-minute clock.

