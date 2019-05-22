NASCAR, ISC announce merger

By AMANDA VINCENT

International Speedway Corporation, the parent company of several tracks that host Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races, has struck a deal to merge with NASCAR, ISC and NASCAR announced Wednesday. The merger is expected to be completed sometime this year.

“We are pleased with the progress that the negotiation and execution of the merger agreement between NASCAR and ISC represents,” a statement from NASCAR read. “While important regulatory and shareholder approval processes remain, we look forward to the successful final resolution of this matter and continuing our work to grow this sport and deliver great racing experiences for our fans everywhere. With a strong vision for the future, the France family’s commitment to NASCAR and the larger motorsports industry has never been greater.”

The France family owns NASCAR, a private company, and members of the family combined to be majority stakeholders in the formerly publicly traded ISC. Other shareholders of ISC will be paid $45/share for their stock.

NASCAR already owns Iowa Speedway in Newton. Iowa Speedway doesn’t host Cup Series races but hosts both of NASCAR’s other two national series, the Xfinity Series and Gander Outdoors Truck Series. ISC tracks include Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif.; ISM Raceway in Avondale, Ariz.; Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International; Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn; Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill.; Kansas Speedway in Kansas City; Martinsville (Va.) Speedway; Richmond (Va.) Raceway; Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway; Darlington (S.C.) Raceway; Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway; and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The merger would make it easier for NASCAR to move dates between ISC tracks. The already-announced national-series 2020 schedules feature significant changes from the 2019 schedule, and more changes are expected when current deals between NASCAR and race tracks expire after the 2020 season.

A class action lawsuit was filed in Florida late last year in an attempt to prevent the merger. That suit will be dropped, according to Wednesday’s announcement.

The announcement of the ISC/NASCAR merger comes nearly a month after the announcement of Bruton Smith and his family attempting to privative Speedway Motorsports Inc., the parent company of most of the remaining tracks hosting NASCAR’s top series. The only tracks hosting Cup Series races not owned by ISC or SMI are Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa.; Dover (Del.) International Speedway; and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

