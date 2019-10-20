NASCAR, ISC merger complete

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – OCTOBER 13: Kurt Busch, driver of the #1 Monster Energy Chevrolet, races during Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 13, 2019 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR announced Friday that its $2 billion acquisition of International Speedway Corporation is complete, allowing for the merger of the stock-car racing sanctioning body and the track ownership company.

“The merger of NASCAR and ISC represents a historic moment for our sport,” Chairman and CEO Jim France said. “There is much work ahead of us, but we’re pleased with the progress made to position our sport for success. Delivering for our race fans and partners is job number one and we look forward to doing that better than ever for years to come.”

NASCAR always has been a private company controlled by members of the France family since its founding by Bill France Sr. ISC was a publicly traded company, also headed by members of the France family. With the merger, the name NASCAR will be retained and the company will continue to be headquartered in Daytona Beach, Fla. It will be a privately-held company owned by the France family. ISC has been de-listed from NASDAQ

“This sport has meant so much to our family and we are committed to leading NASCAR through this next chapter of growth,” said Executive Vice Chair Lesa France Kennedy said. “Combining the two companies will allow us to capture the best aspects of both operations. Our stronger organization will allow us to take advantage of the tremendous opportunities to grow the sport over the next decade plus.”

ISC was the parent company of 12 tracks that host NASCAR Cup Series races — Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway; Homestead-Miami Speedway; Richmond (Va.) Raceway, Kansas Speedway near Kansas City; Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway; Martinsville (Va.) Speedway; Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif.; Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International, ISM (formerly Phoenix International) Raceway; Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn; Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill.; and Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

Most of the other races on the Cup Series schedule are owned by Speedway Motorsports Inc., which recently went private.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).