NASCAR issues fines for loose lug nuts after Michigan International Speedway weekend

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN – JUNE 07: Daniel Suarez, driver of the #41 Haas Automation Demo Day Ford, gets into his car during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on June 07, 2019 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

After the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series doubleheader weekend at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn that culminated in the June 10 running of the FireKeepers Casino 400 Cup Series race, NASCAR issued three fines for loose or missing lug nuts.

In the Cup Series, Trent Ownes, crew chief on the No. 37 JTG-Daugherty Racing team of driver Chris Buescher, and Billy Scott, crew chief on the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing team of Daniel Suarez, each were fined $10,000.

Suarez finished fourth in the FireKeepers Casino 400, and Buescher was 16th. The Michigan race weekend was the second-straight Cup Series race weekend for which Scott was slapped with a fine for a loose or missing lug nut.

In the Xfinity Series, Randall Burnett, crew chief on the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing team of Tyler Reddick, was fined $5,000.

Reddick won the LTi Printing 250 on June 8.

NASCAR’s weekly penalty report also listed an indefinite suspension for Taylor J. Morse for violation of sections 12.1 and 19 of the 2019 rule book. The violation was listed as behavioral in include the sanctioning body’s substance abuse policy.

