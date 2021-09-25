NASCAR issues fines for lug nut penalties after Bristol Motor Speedway weekend

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 18: Aric Almirola, driver of the #10 Smithfield Ford, exits his car after the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 18, 2021 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Following the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway NASCAR race weekend that culminated in the running of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race by the NASCAR Cup Series on Sept. 18, NASCAR issued fines to five crew chiefs, including two in the Cup Series, for improperly secured lug nuts.



Mike Bugarewicz, crew chief on the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing team of driver Aric Almirola, and James Small, crew chief on the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Martin Truex Jr., were fined $10,000 apiece for one loose or missing lug nut after the Cup race at Bristol.



Crew chiefs Jason Burdett from the No. 7 JR Motorsports team of Justin Allgaier and Dave Rogers from the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Daniel Hemric in the NASCAR Xfinity Series each were fined $5,000 for a single improperly secured lug nut after the Sept. 17 Xfinity race.



Carl Joiner Jr., crew chief on the No. 88 ThorSport Racing team of Matt Crafton in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, was fined $2,500 for a loose or missing lug nut after the Truck Series race at Bristol on Sept. 16.



