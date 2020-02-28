NASCAR issues fines for lug nut violations in Vegas

By AMANDA VINCENT
NASCAR issued penalties for lug nut rule violations to three teams, one in each of its national series, following the Las Vegas Motor Speedway race weekend that culminated in the Feb. 23 running of the Pennzoil 400 by the Cup Series.
Chad Johnson, crew chief on the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing team of Kyle Larson in the Cup Series, was fined $10,000 for a loose or missing lug nut. Benjamin Beshocre, crew chief on the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Harrison Burton in the Xfinity Series, was fined $5,000, and Matt Noyce, crew chief on the No. 99 ThorSport Racing team of Ben Rhodes in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series was fined $2,500.
