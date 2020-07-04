NASCAR issues fines for lug nuts during Pocono Raceway weekend

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 27: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Ground Toyota, pits during the NASCAR Cup Series Pocono Organics 325 in partnership with Rodale Institute at Pocono Raceway on June 27, 2020 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR issued fines to crew chiefs on five national-level teams, four in the Cup Series and one in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, after the June 27-28 race weekend at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa.

The Cup Series contested two races at Pocono over the weekend, the Pocono Organics 325 on Saturday and the Pocono 350 on Sunday. The following Cup Series crew chiefs each were fined $10,000 for their cars having one lug nut not properly secured after one of the two races: Rodney Childers (No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford of driver Kevin Harvick), Chris Gabehart (No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Denny Hamlin), Johnny Klausmeier (No. 14 SHR Ford of Clint Bowyer), and James Small (No. 19 JGR Toyota of Martin Truex Jr.). Hamlin and Bowyer’s cars had loose or missing lug nuts after Saturday’s race. Harvick and Truex’s cars had loose or missing lug nuts after Sunday’s race.

Harvick and Hamlin finished first and second in both Cup Series races at Pocono, with Harvick winning Saturday and Hamlin winning Sunday’s race.

Danny Stockman Jr., crew chief on the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota team that had Brandon Jones as its driver in Sunday’s Pocono Organics 150 Truck Series race, was fined $2,500 for one unsecured lug nut after the race. Jones won the race, his first career victory in the Truck Series.

