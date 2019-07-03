NASCAR issues lug nut fines after Chicagoland Speedway weekend

JOLIET, ILLINOIS – JUNE 30: Austin Dillon, driver of the #3 Dow Univar Solutions Chevrolet, pits during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Camping World 400 at Chicagoland Speedway on June 30, 2019 in Joliet, Illinois. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR issued to fines to two crew chiefs because of lug nut issues discovered at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., during the race weekend that culminated in the Camping World 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on June 30.

Chris Gabehart, crew chief on the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team of driver Denny Hamlin in the Cup Series, was fined $10,000, because the car had a lug nut loose or missing after Sunday’s race.

Hamlin finished the race in the 15th position.

Mike Shiplett, crew chief on the No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing team of Cole Custer in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, was fined $5,000, because the No. 00 car had a lug nut loose or missing after the Camping World 300 Xfinity Series race at Chicagoland on June 29.

Custer was the winner of the Camping World 300.

The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series also raced at Chicagoland last weekend, but not fines were issued after the Camping World 225 Truck Series race June 28.

