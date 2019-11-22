NASCAR issues penalties for lug nut issues after Homestead-Miami Speedway weekend

By AMANDA VINCENT

Following the tripleheader NASCAR national-level, season-finale weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway that culminated in Sunday’s running of the Ford EcoBoost 400, NASCAR issued penalties to four crew chiefs across the three national divisions for loose or missing lug nuts.

In the Cup Series, Michael Wheeler, crew chief on the No. 95 Leavine Family Racing team of Matt DiBenedetto, was fined $10,000. Xfinity Series crew chief Mike Shiplett on the No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing team of Cole Custer was fined $5,000. each crew chief’s car had one lug nut loose or missing after its respective race.

In the Gancer Outdoors Truck Series, crew chief Trip Bruce III of the No. 52 Halmar Friesen Racing team of Stewart Friesen wad fined $2,500 for one loose or missing lug nut. Meanwhile, Steve Lane of the No. 30 On Point Motorsports team of Danny Bohn was fined $5,000 and suspended from the next points-paying race for two loose lug nuts.

NASCAR’s latest penalty report, also expected to be the last of the year, listed the indefinite suspension of Jeffrey Schmidt for violation of the sanctioning body’s substance abuse policy.

