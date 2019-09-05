NASCAR issues several fines for lug nuts after Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 01: William Byron, driver of the #24 HendrickAutoguard/CityChvrltThrwbck Chev, and Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, pit during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 01, 2019 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR issued several fines for loose or missing lug nuts after the Darlington (S.C.) Raceway weekend that culminated in Sunday’s running of the Bojangles’ Southern 500 by the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Four Cup Series crew chiefs each were fined $10,000, including Michael Wheeler, crew chief on the No. 95 Leavine Family Racing team of Matt DiBenedetto; Greg Ives, crew chief on the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports team of Alex Bowman; Chad Knaus, crew chief on the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports team of William Byron; and Chad Johnston, crew chief on the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing team of Kyle Larson.

Larson finished second, DiBenedetto was eighth, Bowman 18th and Byron 21st in the Southern 500.

Jeff Meendering, crew chief on the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Brandon Jones in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, was fined $5,000 for a loose or missing lug nut after Saturday’s Sport Clips Haricuts VFW 200 at Darlington.

Jones finished the race in the seventh position.

