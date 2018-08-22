NASCAR issues several suspensions after Bristol Motor Speedway weekend

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR released Wednesday its weekly penalty report for the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway race weekend that included all three national series and culminated in the Aug. 18 running of the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. No penalties were issued to Cup Series teams, but four crew chiefs were suspended across the Xfinity and Camping World Truck series.

Mike Swiderski, crew chief on the No. 12 Team Penske team that had Austin Cindric as its driver at Bristol, and Jason Miller, crew chief on the No. 76 SS Greenlight Racing team of Spencer Boyd were each suspended for three races, because their cars each had three lug nuts loose or missing in post-race inspection after the Food City 300 on Aug. 17. Their teams and drivers also were each docked 35 points and $20,000 fines were issued. Despite the points loss, Cindric, who is splitting time between Roush Fenway Racing and Team Penske, remains in position to claim a playoff spot with four regular-season races remaining, as he is 110 points ahead of Michael Annett, the first driver out of playoff contention, after the points deduction.

Brian Wilson, the crew chief on the No. 22 Team Penske team that had Joey Logano as driver for the Xfinity race at Bristol, was fined $10,000 and suspended for one race, because the No. 22 had two lug nuts loose or missing after the race.

NASCAR suspended three members of the No. 68 team of owner/driver Clay Greenfield in the Camping World Truck Series. Crew chief Danny Gill, truck chief Melvin Burns Jr. and mechanic William Guinade were suspended for three races because of the loss of a ballast container during practice.

NASCAR also issued a $2,500 fine to Carl Joiner Jr., crew chief on the No. 88 ThorSport Racing team of Matt Crafton, because the No. 88 truck had a lug nut loose or missing after the Truck Series race at Bristol on Aug. 16.

