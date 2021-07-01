NASCAR issues six fines after Pocono Raceway weekend

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 27: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M’s Mini’s Toyota, takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Cup Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 at Pocono Raceway on June 27, 2021 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



NASCAR issued fines to six crew chiefs following the Pocono Raceway weekend that included races for the NASCAR Camping World Truck and Xfinity series and a Saturday and Sunday doubleheader for the NASCAR Cup Series.



Four Cup Series crew chiefs were each fined $10,000 for one improperly secured lug nut after one of the two Cup Series races. They include Rodney Childers (No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing team of Kevin Harvick), Todd Gordon (No. 12 Team Penske team of Ryan Blaney), Ben Beshore (No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Kyle Busch) and Mike Wheeler (No. 23 23XI Racing team of Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr.).



Two Xfinity Series crew chiefs — Brian Wilson on the No. 22 Team Penske team of Austin Cindric and Dave Rogers on the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Daniel Hemric — were fined $5,000 each for the same infraction.



NASCAR’s weekly penalty report also included the indefinite suspension of Micah Horton for a behavioral rules infraction. He was listed as a mechanic on Hemric’s No. 18 JGR team in the Xfinity Series at Pocono. Accordingh to Joe Gibbs Racing, he is no longer with the team.



