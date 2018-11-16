Share This Post

NASCAR issues two fines after ISM Raceway weekend

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 15: Ryan Newman, driver of the #31 Liberty National Chevrolet, drives during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series SouthPoint 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR issued two penalties for lug nut rule violations after the Nov. 9-11 tripleheader race weekend at ISM Raceway near Phoenix.

Luke Lambert, crew chief on the No. 31 Richard Childress Racing team of Ryan Newman in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, was fined $10,000, because the No. 31 car had a lug nut loose or missing after the Nov. 11 Can-Am 500. Newman finished 11th in the race.

David Elenz, crew chief on the No. 9 JR Motorsports team of Tyler Reddick in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, was fined $5,000 for the same infraction after the Nov. 10 running of the Whelen 200. Reddick finished sixth in the race.

