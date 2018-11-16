NASCAR issues two fines after ISM Raceway weekend

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR issued two penalties for lug nut rule violations after the Nov. 9-11 tripleheader race weekend at ISM Raceway near Phoenix.

Luke Lambert, crew chief on the No. 31 Richard Childress Racing team of Ryan Newman in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, was fined $10,000, because the No. 31 car had a lug nut loose or missing after the Nov. 11 Can-Am 500. Newman finished 11th in the race.

David Elenz, crew chief on the No. 9 JR Motorsports team of Tyler Reddick in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, was fined $5,000 for the same infraction after the Nov. 10 running of the Whelen 200. Reddick finished sixth in the race.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).