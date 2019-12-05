NASCAR: Justin Allgaier, Ross Chastain voted Most Popular in Xfinity, Truck

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 09: Justin Allgaier, driver of the #7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200 at ISM Raceway on November 09, 2019 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Justin Allgaier has been named the 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series Most Popular Driver and Ross Chastain the same award honoree in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series since online fan voting closed for the awards Wednesday.

Allgaier’s win of the award in the Xfinity Series marked the eighth-straight win of the award by a JR Motorsports driver. Elliott Sadler won the award for three-straight years beteween 2016 and 2018 but retired from full-time competition at the end of the 2018 season. Sadler also won the award in 2011 as a Richard Childress Racing driver.

This year’s award is the first Most Popular Driver award for Allgaier.

Allgaier advanced to the championship four of the 2019 Xfinity Series playoffs and finished the season fourth in the driver standings. He claimed one win at ISM (formerly Phoenix International) Raceway, the penultimate race of the season.

Chastain’s win of the Truck Series Most Popular Driver award comes after a mid-season change from Xfinity Series to Truck Series championship eligibility. After running all races in the Xfinity and Truck series early in the season and beginning the year declaring for the Xfinity Series championship, he moved that title eligibility to the Truck Series in June to contend for that series’ title with Niece Motorsports.

Chastain won three Truck Series races in 2019 and finished the season second to Matt Crafton in the driver standings.

