NASCAR keeps banquet in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – DECEMBER 02: (L-R) 2021NASCAR Cup Series championship driver, Kyle Larson NASCAR Hall of Famer and team owner Rick Hendrick the red carpet prior to the NASCAR Champion’s Banquet at the Music City Center on December 02, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR, once again, will hold its series-end awards banquet in Nashville, Tenn., this year. The 2022 edition of the yearly program is scheduled for Dec. 1. Champions from all three national series — Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck — will be recognized.

NASCAR moved its annual awards banquet from the Wynn in Las Vegas to Nashville’s Music City Center in 2019. The banquet was held at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York prior to the move to Las Vegas in 2009.

“We are pleased to announce our return to Music City for the celebration to crown our series champions,” NASCAR Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Pete Jung said. “We are delighted to bring the celebration to Nashville once again, as the city’s energy and passion for motorsports never ceases to amaze us. We are looking forward to being back following the conclusion of the 2022 season.”

Two banquets have been held in Nashville since the move of the event from Las Vegas, as the 2020 event was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

