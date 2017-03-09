NASCAR: Las Vegas Motor Speedway to host two tripleheader weekends

By AMANDA VINCENT

Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host two NASCAR tripleheader weekends, beginning in 2018, according to a joint announcement from the race track and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Wednesday.

Currently, LVMS hosts two NASCAR weekends, a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series/Xfinity Series doubleheader weekend early in the season and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series late in the season.

The extra Cup and Truck series races come from New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, and the extra Xfinity Series race comes from Kentucky Speedway in Sparta. Las Vegas, New Hampshire and Kentucky Speedway are all tracks owned and operated by Speedway Motorsports Inc.

“We love the support we get out of Las Vegas,” SMI CEO and President Marcus Smith said Sunday during the NASCAR race weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, also an SMI track. “I think the fans love it. It’s a great track for us. When we see that the community is supportive of racing there, it’s definitely encouraging to us.”

In recent years (and in 2017) NMHS has hosted two NASCAR doubleheader weekends — a race weekend in July that features the Xfinity Series and Cup Series and a weekend in September that features the Truck Series and Cup Series. It appears the races moved to LVMS will result in NHMS no longer hosting the Camping World Truck Series. New Hampshire still will host the Cup and Xfinity series in July.

The Xfinity race moved from Kentucky is the September stand-alone race, leaving the tripleheader weekend for all three of NASCAR’s national series running at the track in July.

The Truck race moved from New Hampshire to Las Vegas will be added to the current Cup/Xfinity race weekend at LVMS, making it a tripleheader weekend in March. The Cup race taken from New Hampshire and the Xfinity race taken from Kentucky will be added to the current Truck Series stand-alone weekend at LVMS to turn it into a tripleheader weekend in September. The September race weekend at Las Vegas will be a part of the playoffs for each series.

The Las Vegas Covention and Visitors Authority have committed to bay Las Vegas Motor Speedway a total of $2.5 million annually for the two tripleheader race weekends — $1 million in sponsorship for each race weekend and $500,000 for marketing.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)