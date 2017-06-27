NASCAR: Lesa France Kennedy among most powerful women in sports

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Vice Chairperson and International Speedway Corporation CEO Lesa France Kennedy has been included on Adweek Magazine’s “Most Powerful Women in Sports” for the second-consecutive year.

“We compete with stick-and-ball sports properties and entertainment venue,” making it imperative to keep “the crown jewel of our sport polished,” Kennedy was quoted in Adweek’s feature. In speaking of Kennedy, Adweek mentioned the $400 million Daytona Rising project and the $178 million ongoing upgrade project at Phoenix International Raceway. Daytona and Phoenix are tracks under the International Speedway Corp. umbrella.

In 2015, Kennedy was named the Most Powerful Woman in Sports by Forbes Magazine. She is the granddaughter of NASCAR founder Bill France Sr. and daughter of former NASCAR CEO and President Bill France Jr. Her son, Ben Kennedy, competes in NASCAR as a driver.

